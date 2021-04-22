Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 4,685 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.6% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.24.

TGT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.22. 69,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.15. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

