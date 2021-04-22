Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Unilever stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

