Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after buying an additional 196,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

UNP traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.87. 53,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.89. The company has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.87 and a fifty-two week high of $226.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

