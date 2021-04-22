Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of UNPRF stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. Uniper has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

