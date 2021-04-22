Unison Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $6,512,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,246. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

