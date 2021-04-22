Unison Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

VGSH traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,678. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

