Unison Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group comprises 0.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 86.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of PFG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.62. 4,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $64.14.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

