Unison Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 157,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,645. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.