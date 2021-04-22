Unison Advisors LLC Invests $261,000 in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HA stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $25.04. 7,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,810. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

