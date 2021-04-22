Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 851,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 96,924 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 164,169 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after buying an additional 262,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,322. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.