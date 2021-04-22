United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 205.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in United Airlines by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.