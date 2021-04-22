United States Steel (X) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United States Steel stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on X. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Earnings History for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Comments


