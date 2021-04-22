UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s 4th Largest Position

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 5.2% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $160,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $396.14. 22,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $374.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $401.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

