Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average is $121.84. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

