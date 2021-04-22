Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) traded down 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.38. 288,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,545,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $587.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,677 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 158.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 69,104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

