Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) traded down 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.38. 288,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,545,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $587.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 2.22.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,677 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 158.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 69,104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.
About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
