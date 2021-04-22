Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Director Edward N. Antoian Sells 19,340 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -460.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

