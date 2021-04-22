US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Altus Midstream’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $59.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,445,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

