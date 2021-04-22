Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.07

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1103995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USNZY shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

