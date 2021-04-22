Utrust Achieves Market Cap of $201.78 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Utrust has a total market cap of $201.78 million and approximately $22.07 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00070229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00094744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.00713450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,174.36 or 0.08016213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00049039 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

