V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,602 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $22.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

