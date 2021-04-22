V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.48.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $219.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.90 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

