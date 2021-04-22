Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $14.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Vale has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.