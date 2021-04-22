Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Boosted by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 207.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Valero Energy stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,342.55, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

