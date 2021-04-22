Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VLO traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 197,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,048. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2,342.55, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

