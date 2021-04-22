Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.95. 222,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,107. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.38. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

