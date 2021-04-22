VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Increased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

