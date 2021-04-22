Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $273,061,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.22. The company had a trading volume of 51,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,277. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $170.89 and a 1-year high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

