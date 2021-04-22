Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.22. The stock had a trading volume of 51,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $170.89 and a twelve month high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.