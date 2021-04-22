Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $120,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $230.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $231.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

