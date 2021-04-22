Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Defender Capital LLC.’s Largest Position

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 779,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 17.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $47,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $61.53. 12,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit