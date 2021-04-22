Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Defender Capital LLC.’s Largest Position

Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 779,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 17.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $47,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $61.53. 12,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

