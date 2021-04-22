Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,398. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.19 and its 200 day moving average is $196.39.

