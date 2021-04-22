Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.41. 54,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

