Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Holdings Decreased by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas trimmed its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems comprises 15.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $61,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAR remained flat at $$177.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.93. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $177.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

