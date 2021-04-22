Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) Insider Acquires £2,000,000 in Stock

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) insider Andrew Prelea acquired 25,000,000 shares of Vast Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £2,000,000 ($2,613,012.80).

LON VAST opened at GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of £17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Vast Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

Vast Resources Company Profile

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

