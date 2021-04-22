Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) Insider Acquires £2,000,000 in Stock

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) insider Andrew Prelea acquired 25,000,000 shares of Vast Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £2,000,000 ($2,613,012.80).
LON VAST opened at GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of £17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Vast Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.29 ($0.00).
Vast Resources Company Profile
