Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.81. Venator Materials shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 237 shares trading hands.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

The company has a market cap of $511.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $8,275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,957 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

