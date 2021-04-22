Verge Reaches Market Cap of $963.37 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $963.37 million and $137.82 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.36 or 0.00518723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000866 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,446,869,549 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

