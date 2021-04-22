Versarien (LON:VRS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.57

Versarien plc (LON:VRS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 41.57 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 37.19 ($0.49). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 37.35 ($0.49), with a volume of 1,114,296 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.57. The company has a market capitalization of £70.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34.

About Versarien (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.