Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRTX stock opened at $219.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

