Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.96

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.96 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 2786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $39.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viant Technology stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

