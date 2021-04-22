Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

VICR stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.93. The company had a trading volume of 111,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.07. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 476.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $761,245.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,798.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after buying an additional 124,668 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $17,595,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

