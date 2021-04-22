View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading 9.1% Higher

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares traded up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.59. 14,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,230,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in View stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

