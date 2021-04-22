Vine Energy Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 27th (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy’s (NYSE:VEI) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 27th. Vine Energy had issued 21,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $301,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Vine Energy’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

VEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Vine Energy stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Vine Energy has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.53.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

