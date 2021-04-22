Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.75

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

