Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $258.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $258.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Visa stock opened at $227.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.91. Visa has a 52 week low of $162.92 and a 52 week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

