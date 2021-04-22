Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $258.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $258.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.
Visa stock opened at $227.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.91. Visa has a 52 week low of $162.92 and a 52 week high of $228.23.
In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
