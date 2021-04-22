Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VST. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

VST opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Vistra has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after buying an additional 3,700,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,523,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

