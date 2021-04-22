VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,557. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at $306,101,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.