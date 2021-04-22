VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.90.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
