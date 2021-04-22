Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €290.00 by Barclays

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €249.93 ($294.04).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €228.40 ($268.71) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €221.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €167.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

