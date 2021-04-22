Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VWAGY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

