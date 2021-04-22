Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,196,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 741,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 623,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $15,462,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

