Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNO. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 156.87 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,834,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after buying an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

